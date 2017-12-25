Lobsterman's gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) - A lobsterman in Maine has carried on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.
Noah Ames set up his pickup truck in a parking lot in Thomaston on Sunday with a sign that read "Free lobsters today for families truly in need."
Ames started the tradition four years ago to demonstrate to his children that Christmas is about more than present wish lists, the Portland Press-Herald reported.
He said some people who pick up lobsters come with tears in their eyes.
"I want to give back to people who are struggling," Ames said. "It's kind of gotten bigger than me. It's a good thing - and the kids are really into it now."
In one hour Sunday, he gave out 400 pounds of lobster. He provided 100 pounds that he hauled in on his boat No Worries while the rest was donated by other companies.
For the first few years, he refused all offers of money. But last year, he accepted donations for a local family with a young girl who has cancer - a tradition he continued this year as the girl continues to fight the disease.
Walter Davis, of Thomaston, says he has stopped by each year. He says this was a particularly rough year with six relatives dying within a few months of each other.
"We've had a lot of things on our minds," he said, "And Christmas dinner wasn't one of them."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>