MISSING: Deputies search for man last seen at his Denham Springs home

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Mark Baker, 54, was last seen at his home on Heritage Drive in Denham Springs around 9 p.m.

Baker is 5-foot-7 and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatshirt, black jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, ext. 1.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.