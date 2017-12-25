MISSING: Deputies search for man last seen at his Denham Springs home

Investigators believe a house was intentionally set on fire early Christmas morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Ellerslie Drive, which is off Scenic Highway near I-110, around 12:15 a.m.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating after three people were sent to a hospital following a shooting on early Christmas morningMore >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Mark Baker, 54, was last seen at his home on Heritage Drive in Denham Springs around 9 p.m.More >>
Darryl Clark and his family simply love Christmas. More than 20 Christmases ago, Clark and his family started decorating their home, but it has now evolved into a month-long synchronized drive-by light show.More >>
Gray and Deamer may not have known each other long, but they when the holiday season rolls around, everyone becomes a big family.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.More >>
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.More >>
The Slidell Police Department has arrested four women following a large fight inside of a Walmart.More >>
