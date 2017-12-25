FOUND: Missing Denham Springs man located, in good condition

Authorities said a man reported missing Christmas morning has been found and is in good condition.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Mark Baker, 54, had last been seen at his home on Heritage Drive in Denham Springs around 9 p.m. Sunday.

There were no details given about where Baker was found, but Sheriff Jason Ard thanked everyone for their help in getting the word out about Baker's disappearance.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.