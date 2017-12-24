Salvation Army opens cold-weather shelter as temps drop for Christmas

The Salvation Army is opening cold-weather shelters for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s.

Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer Major Brett Meredith said that a limited number of beds and hot meals are available to men without shelter at the Salvation Army “Center of Hope” located at 7361 Airline Highway.

“With the cold weather conditions in the evenings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, The Salvation Army’s “Center of Hope” opens its doors for a warm place to spend the night. Cold weather shelter and a hot meal will be offered until the temperature reaches 40 degrees,” said Major Meredith. “We will do everything we can to make sure those who have nowhere else to stay will be warm, well fed, and safe at The Salvation Army this Christmas.”

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.