Salvation Army opens cold weather shelter as temps drop

The Salvation Army is opening a cold weather shelter as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s.

A limited number of beds and hot meals are available to men without shelter at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter will open at 4 p.m. and will remain open until temperatures get above 40°.

"On uncommonly cold nights like these, we are ready with shelter and hot meals to serve our neighbors in need. No one should have to suffer in the cold," said Major Meredith.

Men will be required to show ID when they check in to the shelter.

