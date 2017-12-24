Fire causes 'significant damage' to Baton Rouge home on Christmas Eve

A Baton Rouge home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Fairfields Avenue just off Plank Road.

According to a release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, an electrical malfunction in the attic caused the fire.

The house suffered significant damage due to the fire, but a family of four was able to get out of the house without any injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could spread to adjacent structures.

