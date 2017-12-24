Saints defense shines against Falcons in 23-13 win to clinch playoff berth

The New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

The Who-Dats are now 11-4 on the season with one game left to play.

The Saints defense gave up 331 total yards to the Falcons and stepped up big when it counted most, allowing only one touchdown. The Falcons also had two turnovers in the game. The first was a fumble by running back Devonte Freeman near the goal line. The second was what is being called the "butt pick," as cornerback Marshon Lattimore secured a ball that had rolled around on his backside and never hit the ground.

Drew Brees was 21-of-28 for 239 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception in the game.

Mark Ingram led the Saints on the ground with 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

SCORING PLAYS:

Saints K Wil Lutz made a 40-yard field goal: Saints - 3, Falcons - 0 (1st Qtr)

Saints K Wil Lutz made a 29-yard field goal: Saints - 6, Falcons - 0 (2nd Qtr)

Saints QB Drew Brees threw a 54-yard pass to WR Ted Ginn Jr. for a TD. PAT was good: Saints - 13, Falcons - 0 (2nd Qtr)

Falcons K Matt Bryant made a 37-yard field goal: Saints - 13, Falcons - 3 (3rd Qtr)

Saints RB Mark Ingram runs 26 yards for a TD. PAT was good: Saints - 20, Falcons - 3 (3rd Qtr)

Falcons K Matt Bryant made a 48-yard field goal: Saints - 20, Falcons - 6 (4th Qtr)

Saints K Wil Lutz made a 45-yard field goal: Saints - 23, Falcons - 6 (4th Qtr)

Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw a 14-yard pass to RB Tevin Coleman for a TD. PAT was good: Saints - 23, Falcons - 13 (4th Qtr)

The Saints now need to win in Tampa next week or the Panthers must lose in Atlanta for the Saints to clinch the division.

Drew Brees became the third player in NFL history to pass for 70,000 yards. He sits behind Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

