Man arrested for second degree murder after body found on Victoria Drive

Andre Thomas, 56, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder. (Source: EBRSO)

One man has been arrested in connection with a female body found in a wooded area Tuesday night.

On December 19, detectives found the body of Angel Stevens-Mailk, 42, in a wooded area off of Victoria Drive. Police say the body was discovered unclothed, partially covered with a blanket, and bound with rope. A spokesperson for BRPD said the body appeared to have multiple injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Physical evidence was collected from the victim and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Analysts were able to extract DNA from the victim’s fingernails and the rope.

The DNA found matched with 56-year-old Andre Thomas, a man in the state’s database that police say has a violent criminal history.

On Saturday, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Homicide division along with BRPD and LSP’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Thomas from his home.

Thomas will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of second-degree murder.

