Customers awed by employee's singing

Shoppers at the Costco store on Airline Highway get a special Christmas treat: the voice of employee Judy Whitney-Davis.

She hands out free samples at the store but also sings Christmas songs for customers.

Whitney-Davis says she started singing when she realized it could help people cheer up.

"One day I saw a toddler that was just balling, and I started singing Silent Night to the little kid,” Whitney-Davis said.

She said the toddler started smiling. What she didn’t know at the time was that that was just the beginning. Now she sings regularly, and customers stop and watch.

"I don't know what kind of weight a lot of people are carrying, and actually some people come up to me and tell me they've lost a family member and they wanted to hear a song because something has happened,” Whitney-Davis said. “And I feel good when they feel good."

Whitney-Davis says she's going to keep singing as long as people enjoy it. But that voice will never be completely silent.

"As long as I don't get a complaint, I will probably continue to do it,” Whitney-Davis said. “And if I get a complaint, I will probably do it at home, that's how I am."

