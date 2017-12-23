Cold fronts bring chilly, but dry Christmas

Cooler temperatures are here to stay through Christmas, and you'll probably need a coat for Christmas Day. However, leave the umbrella at home and don't expect slick streets.

A cold front Saturday morning will keep cool temperatures in place through the afternoon. We also stayed dry for the last full day of shopping. There will be a chilly start to Christmas Eve with skies clearing. A nice afternoon can be expected with lots of sun and highs in the low 60s. Another cold front will roll through the area Sunday afternoon, but will pass dry.

That means no weather issues for Santa!

A brief light freeze will be possible north and east of Baton Rouge Christmas Day, and temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s Christmas afternoon.

For those hoping for a white Christmas, you're out of lock as the forecast shows dry weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.