100 year old woman gets the one gift she asked for

A 100-year-old woman got the one Christmas gift she asked for this year.

Eleanor Miles wanted a new stove, and that's just what she got. A stove donated by The Home Depot.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker found out about Miles through a group called "Destined for Success." Miles said she needed ro replace her stove badly because she loves food.

"I just like food, to tell you the truth," Miles said. "I don't just cook one thin because I eat anything. I'll tell ya what I'm making. Anything you don't eat, I'll eat it. All I want to do is cook nice."

Miles has lived at her home on Oleander Street for 68 years.

