Gonzales man arrested on multiple drug charges

A Baton Rouge area man is behind bars after authorities say he was found in possession of several different drugs.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested 31-year-old John Davis on multiple drug charges.



On Friday, December 22, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 41000 block of Busy Needles Rd., apartment A, in Gonzales. Detectives located a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone, and digital scales in the residence, authorities say.



According to deputies, Davis was placed under arrest and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active bench warrant for breach of bail condition. No bond has been set yet, officials say.