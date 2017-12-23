VIDEO: A year later, deputies still seeking information on identity of 2016 St. Martin Parish homicide suspect

A year after a 43-year-old man was killed at his home in St. Martin Parish, sheriff's deputies are still seeking information on the identity of the suspect.

On December 23, 2016, around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide call at a home in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia. Upon arrival, deputies identified the deceased male as the homeowner, Lionel Potier, 43, of Cecilia, officials say.

Deputies say according to surveillance footage, two unidentified black men can be seen fleeing the property shortly before the 911 call was received.

One suspect is described as a 180 to 200 lbs. black male standing between 5'7" and 5'10". The other suspect is described as a 180 to 200 lbs. black male, standing between 5'7" and 6'0", deputies say.

The investigation remains ongoing officials say and anyone with information as to the identity of these two individuals is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

