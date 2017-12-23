VIDEO: A year later, deputies still seeking information on ident - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: A year later, deputies still seeking information on identity of 2016 St. Martin Parish homicide suspect

A year after a 43-year-old man was killed at his home in St. Martin Parish, sheriff's deputies are still seeking information on the identity of the suspect.

On December 23, 2016, around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide call at a home in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia.  Upon arrival, deputies identified the deceased male as the homeowner, Lionel Potier, 43, of Cecilia, officials say.

Deputies say according to surveillance footage, two unidentified black men can be seen fleeing the property shortly before the 911 call was received.

One suspect is described as a 180 to 200 lbs. black male standing between 5'7" and 5'10". The other suspect is described as a 180 to 200 lbs. black male, standing between 5'7" and 6'0", deputies say.

The investigation remains ongoing officials say and anyone with information as to the identity of these two individuals is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local/State NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Saturday, December 23

    FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Saturday, December 23

    Saturday, December 23 2017 4:16 PM EST2017-12-23 21:16:23 GMT
    (Source: WAFB)(Source: WAFB)

    Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, December 21.

    More >>

    Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, December 21.

    More >>

  • Gonzales man arrested on multiple drug charges

    Gonzales man arrested on multiple drug charges

    John Davis, 31 (Source: APSO)John Davis, 31 (Source: APSO)
    A Baton Rouge area man is behind bars after authorities say he was found in possession of several different drugs. According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested 31-year-old John Davis on multiple drug charges. On Friday, December 22, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 41000 block of Busy Needles Rd., apartment A, in Gonzales. Detectives located a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine,...More >>
    A Baton Rouge area man is behind bars after authorities say he was found in possession of several different drugs. According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested 31-year-old John Davis on multiple drug charges. On Friday, December 22, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 41000 block of Busy Needles Rd., apartment A, in Gonzales. Detectives located a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine,...More >>

  • Grinch steals Christmas from Shreveport mother of 5

    Grinch steals Christmas from Shreveport mother of 5

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:10 PM EST2017-12-23 17:10:57 GMT
    A Shreveport mother of five says a grinch robbed her of all her children's presents, candy, ornaments, and more. (Source: KSLA)A Shreveport mother of five says a grinch robbed her of all her children's presents, candy, ornaments, and more. (Source: KSLA)

    A Shreveport mother of five, who wishes not to disclose her identity, says a grinch robbed her of all her children's presents, candy, ornaments, and more.

    More >>

    A Shreveport mother of five, who wishes not to disclose her identity, says a grinch robbed her of all her children's presents, candy, ornaments, and more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly