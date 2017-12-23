Family displaced days before Christmas after house fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family displaced days before Christmas after house fire

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

A Central family has been displaced from their home just days before Christmas after a house fire which required multiple crews to extinguish.

On Friday, just before 8 p.m., firefighters with the Central Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8900 block of Hooper Rd. The fire happened in the interior of the home, officials say, and required firefights to move quickly to extinguish it. 

Multiple crews were required to extinguish the fire including District Six and Brownfields Fire Departments, while East Side provided additional support.

According to Central FD, the Baton Rouge Red Cross was called out to help the displaced family. Crews were able to remove a few Christmas presents for the family after extinguishing the fire, officials say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by a Baton Rouge Fire Department investigator, officials say.

