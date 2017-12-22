The Mall of Louisiana was packed Friday night, as several last minute shoppers worked to get the perfect gifts ahead of the huge rush before Christmas Day.

‘Twas the night before the holiday shopping rush, and all through the store, there are Keurigs and Tech and Legos galore.

“We’re just shopping, last minute shopping like everyone else,” said Tynesha Brown.

“We’ve been to Macy’s and we’ve been to Footlocker and just everywhere,” said Ayala Jones.

The sales prices are hung from the shelves with care, in preparation for the many shoppers that soon will be there.

“We always wait,” said Jamyala LeBlanc. “It’s always a last minute thing.”

“It’s not really worth it, but it is worth it,” Shaunkia Smith added.

The people are focused and fierce in their shopping, with visions of the perfect Christmas stuff for their stocking.

“Yeah, I came here to rack up on some Victoria's Secret,” said Brown.

“Yeah, most likely, I try to get what they really want. I try to pay attention to what they really like and try to get what they want,” said Shamar Compton.

“Women, you know,” Terry Simmons joked.

The folks braved the lines, the aisles and the clatter, it’s the in-store experience that’s part of what they’re after.

“Just seeing the people and getting out is what makes it more fun,” said Brown.

Many speak not a word as they tend to their work, once they’ve gotten their fill, it’s off to the car with a jerk.

As they weave through the parking lot, then drive out of sight, happy shopping to all and to all a good night.

There’s still time to come out here for the big shopping rush. The Mall of Louisiana opens bright and early Saturday morning so anyone who still needs a few more days to wrap up their list, there is still time.

