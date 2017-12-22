Santa or UFO: SpaceX rocket launch lights up California sky

Folks in Los Angeles caught a peek of the launch of the 18th, and final mission of the year for SpaceX Friday night.

The launch happened around 7:50 p.m. (CST) in Southern California at the Vandenberg Air Force Base.

People posted their images and videos on Instagram asking if it was “Santa or UFO.”

A post shared by Yakov YouRich (@ltpv_la) on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

The mission sends 10 satellites into orbit using another used Falcon 9 rocket for the flight. SpaceX says this is the fourth flight for long-time customer Iridium.

Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and the Dragon spacecraft into orbit, according to SpaceX website.

