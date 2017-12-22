Jarrius 'Little JJ' Robertson delivers presents to kids at OLOL Children's Hospital

The Christmas joy spread over to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Friday morning.

Patients there received presents a little early from Santa and a special helper, Jarrius Robertson. Little JJ and his family decided to help out because being in the hospital for the holidays is a feeling they know all too well.

"Made me happy to know I'm helping people and they're going through the same thing I'm going through by being in the hospital on Christmas," said Jarrius.

"The last 13 years of waiting for a transplant, we were in and out of the ER around every holiday time and not knowing what your kid is going to get for Christmas or not knowing if they're going to get for Christmas actually put a smile back on my face and it actually enlightened the patient's heart,” said Jordy Robertson.

The Robertsons' organization, It Takes Lives to Save Lives, helped collect all the presents.

