Families along Miss. River preparing traditional Christmas Eve bonfires

It's a tradition handed down from father to son since the first time Santa ventured down the Mississippi River. Families up and down the river are putting the finishing touches on their Christmas bonfires.

“We're going to try to finish it today,” said Devin Monica, a first time bonfire builder.

Progress is slow on Devin's bonfire. “I've worked on them before. This is actually the first one that I'm majority help,” said Devin.

Alex Waguespack is Monica's co-builder. It's his first time as well. It's a big responsibility, but they've got a little help. “It's just a tradition, something you can pass on to your kids. Have a good time building the bonfire. The family comes out and you get to watch your work burn up,” said Berlie Monica, Devin’s father.

With the cutting, the measuring, and stacking, there's a definite learning curve. “We made the mistake and grabbed the wrong center pole. Went up the first time and it was crooked. We had to tear it down,” said Devin.

That's how they've ended up scrambling to finish three days before Christmas Eve. “We started off right at half-way this morning,” said Devin.

But with a little muscle, they're building more than just a bonfire.

“What we tell the kids is this is how Santa finds his way,” said Waguespack.

They're building something they will hand down to their kids one day. “It's more work building it, but it's all worth it in the end when you have all your family and friends together,” said Waguespack.

But that’s if they finish on time...

“We should finish today,” said Devin.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.