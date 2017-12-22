Arkansas man arrested for allegedly sex trafficking 16-year-old in Baton Rouge

Malcom Ford was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 21, 2017, for a warrant out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on the charge of child neglect (Source: EBRSO)

An Arkansas man is now in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for allegedly sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl using the website, Backpage, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WAFB.

Aaron Roshawn Hayes, 23, of Barling, Arkansas, was arrested on December 21 after a detective from Fayetteville Police Department advised Baton Rouge Police Department that a 16-year-old girl may be involved in prostitution in the area. The Fayetteville detective also told BRPD she might be traveling in a white Dodge Dart.

Undercover officers were at a hotel in the Sherwood Forrest area, where Hayes was allegedly prostituting the 16-year-old girl, when they saw Hayes leave the parking lot in a white Dodge Dart. Hayes was then involved in a minor crash at a nearby gas station.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash and found Hayes in possession of synthetic marijuana and a stolen firearm, according to the arrest affidavit. Malcolm Ford, 24, of Little Rock, Arkansas and a female witness was also in the vehicle with Hayes at the time of the crash. Officers arrested Ford after learning he was wanted fugitive out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on the charge of child neglect.

Officers were soon able to locate the teenage victim and take her into custody. The female witness told police she saw Hayes “striking the 16-year-old victim in the head with a gun because she had not made any money for him,” the arrest affidavit said. The officer who compiled the arrest affidavit noted the 16-year-old victim had injuries, including a large knot above her left eye and multiple bruises on her arms.

During questioning, Hayes admitted to knowing the 16-year-old victim from Arkansas and driving her to Baton Rouge in his “baby momma’s car,” according to the affidavit.

Hayes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of trafficking of a juvenile for sexual purposes, possession of a synthetic marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm. Police say Hayes was convicted of burglary in Fort Smith, Ark. in 2016.

