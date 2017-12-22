Teen arrested in revenge porn case

An 18-year-old male has been arrested for reportedly posting a nude photo of a 16-year-old girl on Instagram without her permission.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say on November 14, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) reported to BRPD that the 16-year-old victim told them a pornographic image of herself had been distributed on social media without her permission.

The victim says she previously dated the suspect, identified as Jermaine Taylor, 18, but they broke up about two years ago. She says they started to reconnect through Instagram sometime in September and they began to text each other. During that time, she says Taylor asked her for nude photos, which she refused. She says Taylor continued to pester her for photos, and promised he would not show anyone else if she sent one. At that point, the victim says she sent him the photo in question.

Then in October, Taylor reportedly told the victim he was upset that she had refused to see him and also that he was jealous of another male. The victim says at that point, she blocked Taylor on Instagram and told him she was not romantically interested in him.

At some point between November 1 and 3, Taylor reportedly posted the nude photo of the victim on Instagram. The victim says the post received a lot of attention and people began to harass her and call her names at school.

The victim was able to positively identify Taylor as the person who posted the photo. Officials were also able to recognize Taylor in his Instagram profile picture.

Taylor is charged with non-consensual disclosure of private image, which is a felony.

