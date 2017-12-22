High temps reach record high for this time of year

For the first full day of winter, it certainly didn’t feel like it. Friday temperatures hit 80° for many WAFB neighborhoods, closing in on record warmth for this time of year! For Baton Rouge, the 81° set a new record for the date! The air certainly had a muggy feel thanks to the flow off the Gulf, and the winds were picking up a bit into the afternoon, increasing the flow of Gulf humidity inland. That southerly flow is feeding moisture to a cold front currently to our north and northwest, but expected to arrive in the WAFB region early Saturday.

The First Alert Forecast over the past several days has been highlighting wet conditions for Saturday, but there is some good news with the updated forecast. It looks like the rain will shift east and move out of the area by or before noon. That will save the latter half of Saturday for those that still need to get Christmas preps completed.

The first of the rains are likely to arrive before sunrise for Baton Rouge. The First Alert Forecast includes rain chances set at about 70 percent. However, we do not anticipate much in the way of thunderstorm activity as the rains advance from west to east. In the end, most neighborhoods can expect less than 0.25” for the event. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s across the WAFB area on Saturday, with cooler air behind the morning front keeping afternoon temperatures in the low 60s for most of us. Skies should be clearing through the afternoon into the evening.

Christmas Eve will be a nice December day under mainly sunny skies. Sunrise temperatures will be around 40° for the Red Stick with an afternoon high in the mid 60s. Then plan for sunny skies on Christmas Day. It now looks as though a Christmas morning freeze is unlikely for Baton Rouge, although communities north and east of the Capital City may still briefly hit freezing. Expect a morning low in the mid 30s with an afternoon high in the mid 50s for the Capital City region, cool enough to give the day a nice holiday feel, but not uncomfortably cold for the youngsters to get outdoors.

Clouds will be returning on Tuesday as we climb back up to around 60° for the afternoon. In addition, we will add a 30 percent rain chance late in the day. That leads us into what is shaping up to be a wet Wednesday, with rains extending into Thursday and Friday. The wet pattern at mid-week and beyond will be courtesy of the next cold front. That front is forecasted to slip through the WAFB area late Tuesday in the early Wednesday, but then hangs up over the Gulf of Mexico. That will provide the set up for “overrunning” rains, cold rain with little or no thunderstorm activity on the cold side (north) of the front. Being on the north side of the front and under cloud cover will mean a string of cool (and likely “damp-ish”) days with highs for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday topping out in the 50s.

In the meantime, the WAFB First Alert Storm Team hopes you and your family will be able to enjoy the Christmas weekend and a wonderful Christmas Day!

