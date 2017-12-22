Boil advisory issued for Franklin Water System

The Franklin Water System has been experiencing problems with their water supply, and due to these problems, the water from the system is of "questionable microbiological quality."

As a precaution, the company is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

It's recommended that consumers disinfect their water before drinking it, making ice, brushing their teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing food. Consumers should take the following steps to disinfect their water:

Boil water for 1 full minute in a clean container

The minute starts when the water has been brought to a full boil

The flat taste in the water can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water

The Franklin Water System will lift the boil advisory once the Louisiana Department of Health deems the water safe.

