Baton Rouge resident, former film actor releases novel

Baton Rouge resident and former film actor, Chuck Bush, has released his first novel.

Bush is best known for his role opposite Kevin Costner in the 1985 film Fandango. He was cast in the film after being discovered at a convenience store in Texas. In the years after Fandango, he moved back to Louisiana to start two film industry companies.

He is a native of New Orleans but grew up in Houma. Bush now operates the Baton Rouge-based video production and web design company Disruptive FX.

The book, Personal Justice, is described as a courtroom thriller inspired by Bush’s own personally frustrating experience of attempting to adopt his oldest child.

RELATED: Tom Hanks' naval WWII drama to film in Baton Rouge in 2018

“Personal Justice weaves an edgy, emotional tale about a father who had his family ripped from him by the misdeeds of his wife’s divorce attorney and the slam of a judge’s gavel. It takes the reader through an emotional game of cat and mouse as a man risks all to right this horrible wrong,” Feigley Communications said in a news release about the book.

“My own experience in juvenile court opened my eyes to a strong learning toward mothers when it comes to custody of children, even in controversial cases. My wife and I felt frustrated and robbed, and while writing the book was a very cathartic experience for me, I also hope it will shine a bright, unapologetic light on this part of our justice system. As a society, we can do better,” said Bush.

The book was co-written by C.C. Ray and Kay Landon. Ray is a Baton Rouge native and novelist, Landon is a screenwriter. Personal Justice is now available to for purchase online.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.