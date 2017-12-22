26 apply to be LSUPD chief; Thompson hired - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

26 apply to be LSUPD chief; Thompson hired

Bart Thompson Bart Thompson
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A total of 26 people applied to be the new chief of the LSU Police Department, according to documents provided to WAFB on Friday.

The applicants are mostly from people associated with various law enforcement agencies, including former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie.

The university announced Friday that Bart Thompson was named to the post. Thompson had been in the position on an interim basis since then LSUPD Chief Lawrence Rabalais abruptly resigned last June.

Thompson initially said he did not want the permanent job because he did not have a college degree which was a requirement of the job. However, in a rare move, LSU recently dropped the degree requirement, making Thompson eligible to apply.

LSU provided the resumes of all applicants after WAFB submitted a public records request for the information.

Here is the full list of applicants:

ANDERSON, J. KEVIN: Current Chief of Police, Spring Hill College PD
ARAGON, RANDALL: Academic Coordinator, University of Arkansas
BETTENCOURTT, JASON: Blue Cross Employee
BIASELLO, MICHAEL M.: FBI
BOYKIN, STUART: Vidalia PD Investigator
CALLOWAY, TERENCE: Adjunct Instructor, Florida A&M
DABADIE, CARL: Former BRPD Chief
FLETCHER, BARRY: Training Consultant, United Arab Emirates
FRANCISCO, CHANTE: Officer, Avoyelles Correctional Center
GILL, THOMAS O.: Lieutenant, Miami VA Medical Center
GREEN, VIRGIL: Former West Helena Police Chief
GROUNSELL, KEITH: SWAT, Haitian National Police
HAWXHURST, CHRISTY: Officer, LSU, New Orleans
HAYES, LARRY: Officer, LSU Police Department
HOLMES, JEROME: LA Public Safety Officer
JACOBS, KENNETH: Former Chief of Police, Edgewood Schools
LAMAR, LUTHER: Asst. Chief of Police, BRCC
LUKASZEK, JOSEPH: Police Chief, Hillside, Illinois
ROGERS, JOHN: Claims Examiner, State of Louisiana
SPARACELLO, ROXANNE: Security Director, Rosemary Beach Property
STROUD, ROBERT: Detective Sergeant, UNC Asheville
SWIM, TIMOTHY: Officer, Northwestern State Univ. Police
THOMPSON, BART: Acting LSUPD Chief
THREADGILL, DERRICK: Former City Employee, City of Little Rock
WARD, KYLE: Sergeant, Las Vegas Police
WILLIAMS, TROY: Director of Security, Doubletree Hotel N.O.

