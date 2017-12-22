26 apply to be LSUPD chief; Thompson hired

A total of 26 people applied to be the new chief of the LSU Police Department, according to documents provided to WAFB on Friday.

The applicants are mostly from people associated with various law enforcement agencies, including former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie.

The university announced Friday that Bart Thompson was named to the post. Thompson had been in the position on an interim basis since then LSUPD Chief Lawrence Rabalais abruptly resigned last June.

Thompson initially said he did not want the permanent job because he did not have a college degree which was a requirement of the job. However, in a rare move, LSU recently dropped the degree requirement, making Thompson eligible to apply.

LSU provided the resumes of all applicants after WAFB submitted a public records request for the information.

Here is the full list of applicants:

ANDERSON, J. KEVIN: Current Chief of Police, Spring Hill College PD

ARAGON, RANDALL: Academic Coordinator, University of Arkansas

BETTENCOURTT, JASON: Blue Cross Employee

BIASELLO, MICHAEL M.: FBI

BOYKIN, STUART: Vidalia PD Investigator

CALLOWAY, TERENCE: Adjunct Instructor, Florida A&M

DABADIE, CARL: Former BRPD Chief

FLETCHER, BARRY: Training Consultant, United Arab Emirates

FRANCISCO, CHANTE: Officer, Avoyelles Correctional Center

GILL, THOMAS O.: Lieutenant, Miami VA Medical Center

GREEN, VIRGIL: Former West Helena Police Chief

GROUNSELL, KEITH: SWAT, Haitian National Police

HAWXHURST, CHRISTY: Officer, LSU, New Orleans

HAYES, LARRY: Officer, LSU Police Department

HOLMES, JEROME: LA Public Safety Officer

JACOBS, KENNETH: Former Chief of Police, Edgewood Schools

LAMAR, LUTHER: Asst. Chief of Police, BRCC

LUKASZEK, JOSEPH: Police Chief, Hillside, Illinois

ROGERS, JOHN: Claims Examiner, State of Louisiana

SPARACELLO, ROXANNE: Security Director, Rosemary Beach Property

STROUD, ROBERT: Detective Sergeant, UNC Asheville

SWIM, TIMOTHY: Officer, Northwestern State Univ. Police

THOMPSON, BART: Acting LSUPD Chief

THREADGILL, DERRICK: Former City Employee, City of Little Rock

WARD, KYLE: Sergeant, Las Vegas Police

WILLIAMS, TROY: Director of Security, Doubletree Hotel N.O.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.