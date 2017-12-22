Hahnville RB Anthony 'Pooka' Williams signs with Kansas

Hahnville running back Anthony "Pooka" Williams chose to play for Kansas over LSU and Nebraska, according to WVUE-TV.

The station reported Williams signed with the Jayhawks at a ceremony Friday morning in Luling.

Reports state Williams maintained a verbal commitment with Kansas for most of the recruiting process.

The station added its sources learned Thursday night that LSU didn't send scholarship papers to Williams, so Kansas was always the choice when he signed.

Williams rushed for more than 3,100 yards and scored 37 rushing touchdowns in 2017.

Williams led Hahnville to the Class 5 State Championship against Zachary, but the Tigers fell 34-14 to the Broncos.

