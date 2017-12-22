Jobless rates fell in 24 US states, record lows in 5

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo, a man fills out a job application at a job fair, in Miami Lakes, Fla. On Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, the Labor Department reports on state unemployment rates for November.

By JOSH BOAK

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Unemployment rates dropped to record lows in Alabama, California, Hawaii, Mississippi and Texas in November.

The Labor Department's report on state unemployment released Friday showed rates fell in 19 other states, a positive sign for U.S. economic growth. Over the past 12 months, 27 states have added payroll jobs. Job totals have essentially been unchanged in 23 other states.

During the past year, the largest absolute gains were in Texas, where the number of jobs climbed 330,600. California was second in job additions with 288,300. These states also led in month job gains. Alaska and North Dakota shed jobs between October and November.

Hawaii reported the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 2 percent. The unemployment rate was below 2.7 percent in Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Dakota. In total, 17 states have unemployment rates below this national average of 4.1 percent.

