Louisiana to receive over $200K from nationwide settlement with pharmaceutical company

Louisiana will receive $207,135 as part of a $13.5 million settlement between all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BIPI), Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Friday.

The $13.5 million settlement comes after BIPI allegedly engaged in unfair businesses practices promoting the drugs Micardis, Aggrenox, Atrovent, and Combivent. BIPI allegedly claimed that the prescription drugs had sponsorship, approval, characteristics, ingredients, uses, benefits, quantities, or qualities that they did not have.

BIPI falsely claimed Aggrenox was a better drug for treating heart attacks and congestive heart failure than Plavix, Landry said. The company also falsely advertised the benefits of Micardis, Combivent, and Atrovent.



As part of the portion of the settlement, to ensure BIPI accurately markets and promotes their products it will be required to:

Limit product sampling of the four drugs to health care providers whose clinical practice is consistent with the product labeling;

Refrain from offering financial incentives for sales that may indicate off-label use of any of the four drugs;

Ensure clinically relevant information is provided in an unbiased manner that is distinct from promotional materials; and

Provide that requests for off-label information regarding any of the four drugs are referred to BIPI’s Medical Division.

“In order for consumers to know the true benefits and risks of prescription drugs, pharmaceutical companies must relay correct information to the public,” said General Landry. “Like we have seen with opioid manufacturers – companies like BIPI who misrepresent their drugs’ effects jeopardize the health of consumers. So I am proud of my Public Protection Division for holding accountable those engaged in these practices.”

Click here to see a full copy of the settlement.

