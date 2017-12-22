YOUR TURN: EBR Property Tax Invoice

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to John Overmeyer. Overmeyer sent us an email complaining about the 2017 property tax invoice that he just received from the East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor’s office. He says it’s different from previous invoices. In his words:

On the back of the invoice, the Assessor's office used to list each tax district, its tax rate and the tax amount. It used to be quite easy to see where our tax money was going. But this year, the Assessor's office lumped together two of the largest districts. This way, one cannot see that the library has the highest tax rate in East Baton Rouge. Or that tax payers are paying six different district tax rates to BREC. Or that they pay three different tax rates for special law enforcement. Is someone in EBR government trying to hide something from the public?

