Notre Dame suspends TE Alize Mack, 3rd player scratched from Citrus Bowl

No. 14 Notre Dame has suspended a third player for the Citrus Bowl against No. 16 LSU.

Junior tight end Alize Mack will miss the Jan. 1 game against the Tigers because of what's called "an internal team matter."

Already indefinitely suspended are sophomore wide receiver Kevin Stepherson and freshman running back C.J. Holmes, who were arrested on shoplifting charges last week.

