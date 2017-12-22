T-Mobile to buy Austrian cable operator for $2.3 billion

BERLIN (AP) - Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Austria unit has announced plans to buy cable operator UPC Austria in a deal that values the company at 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion.)

T-Mobile said Friday that buying UPC Austria, an indirect subsidiary of Liberty Global plc, will enable it to mount a stronger challenge to current market leader A1 Telekom Austria.

It will allow the unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom to offer a broader range of mobile, fixed-line, internet and TV services.

T-Mobile says it expects the deal, which requires approval by antitrust authorities, to close in the second half of next year.

