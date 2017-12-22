LSU Men's Basketball Dominates North Florida

Information provided by LSU Sports.

The LSU men's basketball capitalized on North Florida's 20 turnovers and scored 30 points off of turnovers to defeat the Ospreys, 104-52, Friday night in the Maravich Center.

The 52-point win marks the Tigers' largest win since the Tigers defeated Nicholls State by 50 points on Nov. 17, 2006. It marks the second 50-point win this century by the LSU men's basketball team.

LSU was led offensively by Duop Reath and Tremont Waters who each had 15 points a piece. Waters also had 10 assists to mark his second career double-double. The freshman also tacked on four steals.

The Tigers' leading rebounder was Aaron Epps who had nine boards. The senior from Ball, Louisiana, also had 13 points.

For the first time since the Maui Invitational, Brandon Sampson returned to action. He played 10 minutes, scored seven, had three rebounds and two assists.

