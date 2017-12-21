Livingston man indicted for strangling another man to death, hiding body

A Livingston Parish man has been indicted for allegedly strangling another man to death and hiding his body in December 2017.

Twenty-First Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said a grand jury indicted Chad Glascock, 39, of Livingston, on March 6 for one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice in the death of Brent Pollard, 31, of Livingston.

RELATED: What is a grand jury and how does it work?

Glascock is accused of strangling Pollard to death during an altercation on Dec. 20, 2017. At the time of Glascock's arrest, Sheriff Jason Ard said that the fight broke out when Glascock suspected Pollard of taking his wallet.

According to the indictment, Glascock then duct-taped Pollard's hands and feet and attempted to bury his body under leaves and pine straw near Red Oak Road in Livingston.

Deputies discovered Pollard's body after family members reported him missing. Glascock was arrested on Dec. 21, 2017.

Arraignment for Glasscock has been scheduled for March 14. Judge Charlotte Foster will preside over the case.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.