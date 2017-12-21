Pennington Biomedical researchers testing problems associated with proteins in cow's milk

Ordinary cow’s milk contains a mix of both proteins, known as A1 and A2 proteins, and research has found that A1 protein may cause discomfort. Researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center are conducting a study to explore whether problems sometimes associated with drinking milk are caused by one of these two proteins.

To qualify for this study, the MILK research study, participants should:

Be 18-68 years old

Be a current or past milk drinker

Have experienced mild to moderate digestive discomfort after drinking milk

Agree not to consume other dairy products during the study

Not have any current gastrointestinal disorders or diseases

Be able to tolerate swallowing pills.

Participation in this research study will last approximately eight weeks, and compensation of up to $375 is offered for completion of the study.

If you are interested in volunteering for the MILK research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000, or e-mail clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

