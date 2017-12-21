Pennington Biomedical researchers testing problems associated with proteins in cow's milk

Ordinary cow’s milk contains a mix of both proteins, known as A1 and A2 proteins, and research has found that A1 protein may cause discomfort. Researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center are conducting a study to explore whether problems sometimes associated with drinking milk are caused by one of these two proteins.
To qualify for this study, the MILK research study, participants should:
Participation in this research study will last approximately eight weeks, and compensation of up to $375 is offered for completion of the study.
If you are interested in volunteering for the MILK research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000, or e-mail clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
