Pennington Biomedical studying effects of health characteristics passed from mothers to babies

Researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center are conducting a study that could allow pregnant mom to see what choices impact the health of their children, not only during pregnancy, but throughout his or her life. The IMAGINE research study will follow pregnant mothers and their babies after birth to explore how certain health characteristics may be passed from mom to baby.
For the first portion of the study, researchers are seeking mothers with gestational diabetes.
Participation in the study will last approximately four months, and compensation of up to $250 is offer for completion.
If you are interested in volunteering for this study, click here to screen online, call 225-326-0546, or email moms@pbrc.edu.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
