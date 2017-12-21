Perfect Beef Tenderloin with Hot Mustard Sauce

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Prep Time: 12 hours

Yields: 10 - 12 servings

There is nothing better than perfect beef tenderloin at Christmas! This melt-in-your-mouth beef tenderloin looks glamorous, but it is surprisingly easy!

Ingredients for Beef Tenderloin:

1 (5–7-pound) beef tenderloin, trimmed

3 tbsps butter, softened

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method for Beef Tenderloin: Season tenderloin to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Rub tenderloin with herbs and allow meat sit at least 1 hour in refrigerator. Light grill according to manufacturer's directions. Cook tenderloin, turning once halfway through cooking process. Remove when internal temperature reaches 128°F for rare to 150°F for well done. When pork is almost done, brush with cranberry glaze.

Ingredients for Hot Mustard:

1 cup dry mustard

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup sugar

3 large pasteurized eggs, lightly beaten

Method for Hot Mustard: In top of a double boiler, combine dry mustard and vinegar. Let stand 12–24 hours. When ready, pour 1 inch of water into bottom of double boiler. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil then reduce to simmer. Place top of double boiler over simmering water. Whisk sugar and eggs into mustard mixture and cook 8–10 minutes or until thickened, whisking constantly. Remove from heat and cool completely.