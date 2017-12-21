Oklahoma regents vice chair to resign after anti-gay comment

By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The vice chair of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents announced Thursday he would resign after an uproar over a comment on public affairs television that appeared to liken gay people to pedophiles.
Following a two-hour closed-door meeting of the board, Vice Chair Kirk Humphreys said he does not want to be a distraction and announced plans to step down before the start of the spring semester in 2018. Humphries said the board asked him to step down during the private meeting.
"I told (board Chairman) Clay Bennett on Saturday that if this was the will of the regents, I was happy to do that," Humphreys said. The board's meeting was called to discuss "any board member(s) as it may pertain to board leadership positions."
Humphreys publicly apologized for his comments on Tuesday. He said comments he made on the show that aired Dec. 10 went "off the rails" and that he regrets hurting people.
The LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma had called for Humphreys to resign. Director Troy Stevenson, who had joined Humphreys on Tuesday and didn't renew his call for a resignation then, said Humphreys resignation "was the most appropriate response."
"It was the outcome we were hopeful for," said Stevenson, who had said he opposed Humphreys becoming chairman of the board of regents. Stevenson said he respects Humphreys and believes his previous apology was genuine.
The president of the OU Student Government Association, J.D. Baker, said resigning was the right thing for Humphreys to do.
"I didn't expect it but I think it's a positive decision in the right direction I think it helps us realize the gravity of his words and that they have impact," Baker said.
Humphries and others were discussing allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who has announced he'll resign from the Senate over accusations of sexual misconduct, and allegations of improper behavior by President Donald Trump when Humphreys began to ramble about other subjects. He said he was "going to make a lot of people mad today."
"Is homosexuality right or wrong? It's not relative; there's a right and wrong," said Humphreys, a real estate developer and former Oklahoma City mayor. "If it's OK, then it's OK for everybody and, quite frankly, it's OK for men to sleep with little boys."
Humphreys said the day after the program aired that his moral position on homosexuality is that it is "against the teachings of Scripture."
In a Dec. 11 statement, University of Oklahoma President David Boren said Humphreys was not speaking on behalf of the university. Boren said the school was committed to diversity and inclusiveness, adding: "I do not share his views on this matter."
In a statement Thursday, Boren said the resignation is appropriate.
"I thank Regent Humphreys for his years of service on the Board. I believe he has made the right decision for himself and for the University of Oklahoma.
___
This version of the story corrects the spelling of the last name of Kirk Humphreys.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>