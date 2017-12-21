WANTED: Sisters accused of fighting man and woman in which shots were fired

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for two sisters accused of violent crimes.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Audrey Delone, 29, and her old sister, Ashley Delone Allen, 31, are wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Delone is 5’5” and weighs 145 pounds, while Delone Allen is 5’7” and weighs 125 pounds.

According to reports, the sisters got into a fight with a man and woman on Julia Street on December 6. Police said Delone pulled out a gun and started shooting at the pair. No injuries were reported.

Delone is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.

Delone Allen is sought on two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and simple battery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either sister is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

