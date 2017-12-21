Sen. Schumer urges quick federal review for Legoland

GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer wants the Army Corps of Engineers to quickly review and approve a wetlands permit that's holding up plans for a Legoland amusement park north of New York City.
The New York Democrat says Merlin Entertainment has promised the project in the Hudson Valley will be the biggest of three Legolands in North America, with plans including a 250-room hotel and more than 50 rides.
The developer says Legoland will create more than 500 permanent full-time jobs, 500 seasonal jobs, 300-part-time jobs and 800 construction jobs. The company says the park in Goshen represents a $350 million investment by opening day in 2020.
Schumer says the Legoland project has cleared several key hurdles, including New York's environmental impact review.
