Deadly Baton Rouge crash linked to massive Takata airbag recall

A terrible crash in July along Jefferson Highway near Drusilla claimed the life of 60-year-old George Robertson Sharp, Jr. The results of an investigation into the incident were released Wednesday, which revealed the exact cause as an exploding Takata airbag inside the man’s 2004 Honda Civic.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman's death from a botched cosmetic procedure is sparking new reaction from doctors. She was killed after traveling from to Miami, Florida for the surgery.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, December 20.More >>
Southern head coach Dawson Odums has added ten new Jaguars so far on early signing day.More >>
As we mentioned on Tuesday evening, a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms rolled through the WAFB area early Wednesday morning. The rains moved in and out quickly and for most neighborhoods, rain totals were 0.5” or less. We did have a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning around metro Baton Rouge, but none of the storms proved especially strong in and near the Capital City.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
