Man pleads guilty after failed attempt to smuggle drugs to girlfriend in jail

A man has pleaded guilty to drug charges after a failed attempt to smuggle drugs to his girlfriend, who was in jail at the time.

Officials with the 23rd Judicial District Court say on December 18, Jason Marlbrough, 36, of Lutcher, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule III narcotics and attempted possession or introduction of contraband into a penal institution. This guilty plea was the result of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The incident happened on March 10 when jail supervisors with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office got information that a man, later identified as Marlbrough, would be attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the jail for his girlfriend. A short time later, Marlbrough entered the St. James Parish Detention Center and tried to drop off a book for his girlfriend. Supervisors examined the book and found a suboxone strip on the book hidden under a sticker.

Marlbrough was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail. He was sentenced to 4 years in jail with credit for time served on each count. These two sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.