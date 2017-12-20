Christmas comes early at EBR Parish Prison

Southern head coach Dawson Odums has added ten new Jaguars so far on early signing day.More >>
As we mentioned on Tuesday evening, a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms rolled through the WAFB area early Wednesday morning. The rains moved in and out quickly and for most neighborhoods, rain totals were 0.5” or less. We did have a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning around metro Baton Rouge, but none of the storms proved especially strong in and near the Capital City.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, December 20.More >>
Christmas is almost here, but for the inmates of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Santa Claus came to town early.More >>
A man has pleaded guilty to drug charges after a failed attempt to smuggle drugs to his girlfriend, who was in jail at the time.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.More >>
