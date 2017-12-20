Deputies provide holidays meals for seniors and the homeless

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were out Wednesday providing a holiday meal to seniors at the True Light Baptist Church on North Street and at the Bishop Ott Homeless Shelter.

The deputies served food, some of which they made themselves, and supplied music too. But deputies say it's about much more than the meal.

"We came up with the idea for fellowship and feasting for the holidays, that way we can bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. Also, the sheriff wants us to get out, meet people, build powerful relationships, and do what we can do to bring the community together,” said Deputy Pashion Norman.

EBRSO deputies also say they'll be having events at each substation in the coming days, so plan to stop by.

