Opening night for ice skating at the Raising Cane's River Center

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Christmas is the perfect time to try out some ice skating, and the Raising Cane’s River Center has opened their ice rink.

Skating is starting early this year, but the big opening night is on Friday, December 22 and is sponsored by WAFB. And if you're not much of a winter athlete, you can always bring the kids, drink some hot cocoa, and watch.

RELATED: Watch the River Center ice skating rink come to life

"Seeing the families together and smiles on the kids’ faces, that's just.... It almost melts the ice. It's so wonderful,” said Michael Day, general manager of the River Center.

You don't have to wait until Friday to go ice skating though. The rink is now available to skaters. The rink is open through January 7, 2018.

For more detailed information about when the rink is open, click here. And for a list of other holiday events going on throughout the city, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.