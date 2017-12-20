Councilman hosts toy giveaway at elementary school

A Baton Rouge councilman got in the Christmas spirit Wednesday morning, hosting a toy giveaway at Capitol Elementary.

Lamont Cole has been doing this for 15 years, two of which as a councilman. Five hundred toys were donated for the giveaway. Kids also got a free breakfast and the opportunity to take a picture with Santa.

"The best thing about this is just connecting with families in the community. That's the most important part of the work. Legislation is one thing, but really connecting with families is the most important part,” said Cole.

The toys were donated by local churches and businesses. The MLK Center, BRPD, EBRSO, and State Representative Ted James helped organize the event.

