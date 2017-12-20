Former employee of nursing home charged for pulling elderly woman by her hair

A former employee of an assisted living home in Baton Rouge has been arrested after reportedly pulling one of the disabled residents by her hair, among other things.

Officials say Rosa Cummings, 58, a former Certified Nursing Assistant at The Guest House (TGH), located on Florida Boulevard, is charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities after reportedly pulling the hair of a resident.

The victim, a 58-year-old female, who is a resident to TGH, suffers from degenerative mental instabilities and is unable to care for herself. Officials interviewed another employee at TGH, who claims he saw Cummings pull the victim by her hair in the Secure Care Unit, which is where all residents suffering from Alzheimer's live.

On Friday, November 7, officers interviewed another witness, a student from Camelot College who was there for on the job training. This witness also says she saw Cummings pull the victim's ponytail so hard she cried and that she also pinched the victim before calling her "crazy" and telling her to "shut up." This witness also claims she heard Cummings using foul language towards all the residents in the Secure Care Unit.

“It is disturbing to hear of a Medicaid recipient allegedly being harmed by an employee whose job is to care for them. My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit works around the clock to ensure any sort of fraud in the Medicaid system is found and those who commit it are brought to justice,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The arrest was made by the AG's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with assistance from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

