Much colder weather moving through for Christmas weekend

As we mentioned on Tuesday evening, a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms rolled through the WAFB area early Wednesday morning. The rains moved in and out quickly and for most neighborhoods, rain totals were 0.5” or less. We did have a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning around metro Baton Rouge, but none of the storms proved especially strong in and near the Capital City.

That was not true in southwest Mississippi however. A storm in Walthall County produced an F-0 tornado prior to sunrise. Unfortunately, as is often the case with small, short-lived tornadic cells, no warning was issued. There were no injuries reported, although an occupied mobile home was overturned.

Skies cleared behind the front and sunshine helped take temperatures back into the 70s for the afternoon. Plan on fair skies this evening with clouds returning later Wednesday night.

The fog will be making a comeback too. Be ready for pockets of dense fog for the morning commute with sunrise temperatures right around 50° to the lower 50s for the Red Stick. The clouds will hang around through the day on Thursday. Expect a mainly dry, mostly cloudy day with high temperatures once again in the 70s.

Our Friday First Alert Forecast looks a little better than what we had anticipated just a day or two ago. Set rain chances for Friday at 30 percent with afternoon highs yet again reaching the mid to upper 70s. While many stay dry on Friday, rains will take a big step up into Saturday with off and on rains expected throughout much of the day. Set rain chances at 70 to 80 percent. The good news is that we do not anticipate much in the way of thunderstorms for either day, although rain totals could approach 1.0” or more for some neighborhoods.

We have been noting this week that temperatures will drop as we head into the Christmas weekend and that's still the case. After temperatures in the 70s for much of the work week, temperatures on Saturday will stay in the 60s from the morning through the afternoon and evening. In addition, the First Alert Forecast for Sunday (Christmas Eve) is much improved from earlier outlooks. While we could see a little lingering light rain during the early morning hours, we expect the rains to be gone by the mid-morning with clearing into Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be rather cool, with a morning start in the mid to upper 40s and an afternoon high in the mid 50s.

Let’s put it to rest now. No snow is expected for Christmas Day anywhere within the WAFB area! Although it will be cold enough on Christmas morning to support flakes, there simply won’t be any moisture in the air to generate rain or snow. Plan on a sunrise near freezing for metro Baton Rouge and a daytime high only getting into the upper 40s, putting a holiday chill to the air indeed. And while it won’t be a “White Christmas,” it will be a pretty one nonetheless with mainly sunny skies through the day.

Look for a mostly sunny day on Tuesday with a morning start near freezing once again and an afternoon high in the low 50s. And for next Wednesday, we bring back a slight chance of rain for the afternoon with highs again in the 50s.

