Investigators seeking person who set fire to real estate business

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the ATF are seeking the person or persons who set fire to a real estate company in Baton Rouge.

Officials with BRFD say on Tuesday, December 19 around 10:15 p.m., firefighters were called out to Gemini Real Estate Holdings, located at 232 Lobdell Ave., for a fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from a rear corner of the building. Upon entering the building, they discovered heavy fire in three rooms.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the building suffered heavy damage. No one was injured in the incident. As is standard procedure for commercial buildings, ATF agents were called out to investigate. They ruled the cause of the fire as arson.

Anyone with information about this case should call BRFD investigators at 2258-354-1419 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.