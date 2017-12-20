Athletic director of Louisiana private school accused of child sex crimes

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live. With Wednesday's National Signing Day, Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers are hoping to add talent to their roster. “Hold That Tiger,” LSU's National Signing Day Show hosted by ESPN reporter and Barstool Sports contributor Julie Stewart-Binks will air live on LSUsports.net, WatchESPN, and www.Facebook.com/LSUFootball on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as the school formally announces the newest additions to the football t...More >>
A school official at a Catholic school in St. Landry Parish has been accused of several sex crimes involving children, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.More >>
Someone broke into multiple vehicles at Fieldhouse Condos on Nicholson Drive near the north gates of LSU overnight.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold an end of the year press conference from the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge this morning.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Clayton Drive near Maple Drive not far off Plank Road on Monday night.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
