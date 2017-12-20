Multiple vehicles burglarized near North Gates of LSU

Someone broke into multiple vehicles at Fieldhouse Condos on Nicholson Drive near the north gates of LSU overnight.

Residents woke up to find shattered glass around the parking lots with windows broken on six vehicles.

Only one person reported anything stolen despite Christmas presents and other valuables being inside most of the vehicles. Cash was stolen from inside one car. Police speculate the burglar was only after guns and cash. Things like valuable sunglasses, gift cards, and a new Bluetooth speaker were left behind.

One of the vehicles, a 2015 Ford F-150, had three windows damaged. The burglar attempted to use a glass breaker on the two front side windows but was only able to crack the glass so the burglar shattered one of the back side windows instead.

A police officer on patrol overnight noticed the broken windows and left notes inside each vehicle for the owners to call police to make formal reports.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

