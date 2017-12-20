Meet the newest Southern Jaguars

Southern head coach Dawson Odums has added seven new Jaguars so far on early signing day.
Meet the new Jags:
NSD18: @SouthernU_FB welcomes Terrence Gray, a 6-3, 235-pound DE from Houma, to the… https://t.co/xF1issd14r— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 20, 2017
NSD18: @SouthernU_FB welcomes Reggie Wilson, a 6-3, TE from San Antonio, to the #JaguarNation.… https://t.co/LTjJqkuLzE— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 20, 2017
NSD18: @SouthernU_FB welcomes Kobe Hartman, a 6-3, 200-pound WR from Houma, to the… https://t.co/wnCrRvjlF1— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 20, 2017
NSD18: @SouthernU_FB welcomes Damien Crawford, a 6-3, 188-pound DB from Shreveport, to the… https://t.co/wokqqJYzMT— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 20, 2017
NSD18: @SouthernU_FB welcomes Jamel Byrd, a 6-1, 181-pound WR from Metairie, to the… https://t.co/6Z2E0Q2HSF— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 20, 2017
NSD18: @SouthernU_FB welcomes Martell Fontenot, a 5-9, 156-pound kicker from Zachary, to the… https://t.co/97QqbYIn8t— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 20, 2017
NSD18: @SouthernU_FB welcomes Bernard Child II, a 6-2, 315-pound OL from Channelview, Texas, to… https://t.co/8YdWV21qLD— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 20, 2017
